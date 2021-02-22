Shockers falter against Oklahoma State, lose 14-6

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) -- For the third time this season, Wichita State's Tyson Etienne is the American Athletic Conference Player of the Week.

Etienne – a 6-2 sophomore from Englewood, N.J. – scored 16 points and handed out three assists in Thursday's 68-63 upset of No. 6 Houston.

It's the eighth weekly award for Etienne this year. He's been on the league's honor roll five times and also earned player of the week nods on Dec. 28 and Feb. 1.

Etienne ranks among the American leaders in scoring (3rd, 17.2), threes-per-game (2nd, 2.9), three-point percentage (7th, .392) and minutes played (4th, 34.0).

Wichita State (13-4, 9-2) sits atop the American standings and is now earning votes in both major national polls. The Shockers tallied six points in Monday's Associated Press Poll, good for the equivalent of 36thnationally, and seven in the Coaches version (37th).

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE WEEKLY AWARDSWeek of Feb. 15-21, 2021

Player of the Week:Tyson Etienne, So., G, Wichita State

Freshman of the Week:Isaiah Adams, G, UCF

Honor Roll:Darius Perry, Sr., G, UCFQuentin Grimes, Jr., G, HoustonKhalif Battle, So., G, TempleJaylen Forbes, So., G, TulaneElijah Joiner, Sr., G, Tulsa