Shockers falter against Oklahoma State, lose 14-6

WICHITA, Kan. (WSU Athletics) – Wichita State baseball dropped a 14-6 decision to the 17th-ranked Oklahoma State University Cowboys Monday, Feb. 22, at Eck Stadium, Home of Tyler Field.
 
Wichita State (0-2) is scheduled to host SIU Edwardsville (0-0) in a three-game series Feb. 26-28 at Eck Stadium.
 
After the Shockers gained an early 2-0 advantage with runs in the second and third innings, the Cowboys (2-0) plated five in the fourth and never trailed again in the game.
 
Couper Cornblum went 2-for-3 at the plate and drove in three runs, while junior Ross Cadena added a pair of hits, including his first career triple, and batted in two, leading Wichita State offensively.
 
Left-hander Spencer Hynes (0-1) suffered the loss on the mound for WSU after giving up five earned runs on five hits with four strikeouts and three walks in 3 1/3 innings.
 
Max Hewitt went 2-for-2 with a homer and four RBIs, and Christian Encarnacion-Strand posted three hits in five at bats, including a home run, and batted in three, leading Oklahoma State.
 
OSU reliever Trevor Martin (1-0) picked up the victory on the rubber after throwing three hitless innings with four Ks and zero walks.

