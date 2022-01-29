WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Prior to tipoff between the Wichita State Shockers and Tulane Green Wave in New Orleans, Tulane coach Ron Hunter was in Devlin Fieldhouse passing out beignets from Cafe Du Monde to students as they filed into the arena.

His hope was to get the students ready and rowdy to throw off the Shockers, and for the first ten minutes of the first half, it was working.

After notching their first conference win of the season (and their first win in 2022) against Central Florida on Wednesday, Isaac Brown and his Shockers were hoping that the team would be able to carry the momentum forward to translate to a few more wins.

But the start of the first half seemed to contradict everything the Shockers had been working for, as they found themselves on the wrong end of a 24-9 game just nine minutes into the game (with their four turnovers basically being the main culprit of the game).

Nevertheless, the Shockers persisted, and after finding themselves in such a hole, they went on a 22-6 run to close out the first half taking a 31-30 lead into halftime.

It’s unclear what Head Coach Isaac Brown told his team to flip the switch, but whatever he told them worked—ball movement, man movement, and suddenly the shots started falling.

Perhaps it was Craig Porter, Jr.’s play. He attacked the rim, drawing defenders in, and as a result, the offense was able to flow more organically. He finished the half with 11 points adding three rebounds and a pair of assists.

Coming out of the locker room, the Shockers looked like a completely different team. They continued their run, this time on the back of senior guard Tyson Etienne, who has been somewhat quiet this season.

The Shockers burst out of the locker room on a 15-5 run, giving them a 10-point lead roughly four minutes into the second half—much of that was due to the play of senior guard Tyson Etienne.

After scoring just six points in the first half of the game, Etienne exploded from deep scoring 15 points (most of that coming from beyond the arc) as he hit seven shots from three.

The 10-point lead would eventually stretch to 13, and it felt like they had finally stretched the lead far enough to keep the blood pressure pills on the shelf for the Wichita fanbase.

Unfortunately, much like their meeting in Koch Arena when the Green Wave captured a one-point win in the final minute, the Green Wave would storm back—bringing the lead to just two with a minute remaining in the contest (66-64).

Things stayed fairly quiet on the scoreboard for the next 54 seconds, but a foul on a three-point shot would put Tulane’s Jalen Cook, an 80% free throw shooter, on the line with three shots.

He sunk all three, giving the Green Wave a 67-66 lead with 6.6 seconds left in the game. That would be the final score, as Tyson Etienne came up short on a three as time expired.

The Shockers finished the game shooting 45.6% from the field, and 37.5% from deep, which is one of their best performances of the season. They also outrebounded Tulane 37-31, but turnovers and free throw discrepancy tell a tale.

Wichita State committed 19 turnovers in the game compared to just nine by Tulane. While that number seems large, they did do a good job of sharing the ball—finishing the game with 15 assists.

Free throws are another interesting stat in the game. The Shockers shot just three throughout the entire game, and Tulane only committed nine fouls in the entire match. On the other end, the Shockers committed 19 fouls, giving the Green Wave 22 attempts at the line.

That foul number definitely played into the final six seconds of the game. If Tulane had been in the double bonus, or even just close to the bonus at all, Isaac Brown likely would have tried to get the ball inside and either tried to draw a foul or get a close look up. But when they have five fouls to give, it limits their options to drawing a foul on a jump shot.

The loss will drop the Shockers to 10-8 on the season and 1-5 in conference play. While anything is possible, it seems as though any hopes of postseason play, whether the NCAA Tournament, the NIT, or the ABC, are starting to feel like a pipedream more than a destination.

Up next, the Shockers will head back to Wichita and prepare for Tulsa, who will visit Koch Arena on Feb. 1. Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. and will air on the ESPN family of networks.