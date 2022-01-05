Lady Shockers basketball falter late in conference opener

WICHITA, Kan. (Wichita State Athletics) – Houston used a game-clinching 13-0 run in the fourth quarter to steal a 66-61 win over Wichita State Wednesday night in Charles Koch Arena, handing the Shockers their third straight loss.

In a game that featured nine ties and 14 lead changes, Wichita State (9-5, 0-1) took a lead into the final period, but went 6-of-22 in the fourth quarter and suffered a six-plus minute scoring drought.

Mariah McCully made it seven straight games in double figures with a game-high 23 points on a career-best 5-of-6 from beyond the arc. It marked her third 20-point game of the season. Jane A sinde logged her fifth double-double of the season behind 16 points and 16 rebounds. Her 16 boards set a new career-best.

Seraphine Bastin also grabbed double-digit rebounds with 13 in the contest to go with five assists and four points.

Both teams put up nearly identical shooting numbers, but Wichita State committed 18 turnovers to only nine for Houston. The Cougars turned those miscues into 24 points on the other end.

The Shockers won the rebound battle by nine, but Houston was able to grab 19 offensive rebounds, resulting in 21 second-chance points.

Wichita State built an eight-point lead with less than two minutes left in the opening quarter behind four straight points from Ella Anciaux off the bench and a Bastin corner jumper. But it would be Houston taking 16-15 lead into the second quarter thanks to finishing the period on a 9-0 run.

McCully put up six of her game-high 11 first-half points in the second quarter behind a pair of three-pointers. Her last triple put Wichita State up by one, 32-31, at the end of the half. McCully and Asinde combined for 11 of the team’s 17 points in the quarter to erase Houston’s lead.

Houston attempted 10 more field goals in the first half but shot just 33 percent from the floor. They were able to maintain a lead for much of the second quarter thanks in large part to forcing 10 Wichita State first half turnovers.

Neither team gained any separation in the third quarter as the Shockers continued to hold a one-point advantage after three quarters.

After Wichita State grabbed a 52-48 lead with 8:33 left in the fourth, Houston mounted a 10-0 run to take the largest lead of the game by either team, 58-52. The Shockers went more than six minutes without a score.

Houston’s run reached 13-0 before an Anciaux offensive rebound putback made it 61-54. On the ensuing inbound, McCully swiped the pass and cut the deficit to just five with 1:42 left.

Neither team scored over the next minute, but Houston’s Dymond Gladney iced it with a trey from the corner to push the margin back to eight with only 41 seconds on the clock.

Up Next

Wichita State faces its next two opponents on the road, beginning with a trip to Tampa, Fla., to face No. 24 South Florida on Sunday at 11 a.m. CT on ESPNU.