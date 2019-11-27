Shockers fans are thankful this basketball season, show support while team is abroad

Shockers

by: Taylor Rocha

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KNSW) – The Shockers are over 3,500 miles away from Charles Koch Arena as the Cancun Challenge is underway, but fans still came together to support their local team at the Official Shocker Basketball Watch Party hosted by Chicken N Pickle.

With Thanksgiving right around the corner, KSN Sports spoke with fans about what they are most thankful for with this season’s men’s basketball team.

The fans left the local establishment happy as Wichita State rolled over South Carolina, 70-47, to advance in Mexico.

Chicken N Pickle is set to hold another watch party to showcase the Shockers in the Cancun Challenge as they take on West Virginia on Wednesday, Nov. 27 when the game tips at 7:30 p.m.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories