Shockers fend off Oklahoma at Intrust Bank Arena, win 80-75

OMAHA (WSU Athletics) – Creighton was 7-of-26 from beyond the arc entering the final quarter, but connected on five of its six attempts in the fourth to erase a three-point deficit and turn it into a 56-46 win over Wichita State Saturday afternoon in D.J. Sokol Arena.

Wichita State (5-4) was held without a three-pointer for the second time this season, going 0-of-13 and shooting a season-low 24 percent from the field. The Shockers held a three-point lead going into the fourth quarter, but were outscored 24-11 over the final 10 minutes.

Mariah McCully registered her third straight game in double figures with 14 points. McCully also swiped a career-high six steals. She was the lone Shocker in double digits. Carla Bremaud returned to the lineup after missing the last game with a minor ankle injury, but was held scoreless on 0-of-6 shooting. Bremaud has failed to register a point in her last two games.

Creighton (8-2) committed a season-high 19 turnovers, while shooting only 32 percent from the field. Twelve of the Bluejays 16 made field goals came from behind the three-point line, finishing 12-of-33.

Both teams made the most out of their opportunities at the charity stripe with Wichita State going 20-of-23 and Creighton 12-of-16.

Jaylyn Agnew, the Andover, Kan., native scored 17 points on just 5-of-18 shooting, while Tatum Rembao also added 17 to lead all scorers. Rachael Saunders grabbed a game-high 13 rebounds to help CU outrebound WSU 46-34.

A 1-for-10 start from the field allowed Creighton to take an early 6-2 lead with 5:00 minutes left in the opening quarter. The Shockers would make only 4-of-16 in the first 10 minutes, but were able to force six Creighton turnovers to keep the score within three, 14-11.

The Bluejays entered the matchup averaging only 9.9 turnovers per game, which ranked first in the country, but committed 12 in the first half alone.

A scoreless drought covering nearly four minutes normally would see the other team extend the lead, but Creighton wasn’t able to capitalize, going nearly three minutes of its own without a score. At the midway point of the second Creighton held an 18-13 lead.

Wichita State then closed the half on a 12-1 run to seize all of the momentum, carrying a 25-19 lead into the locker room. The Bluejays scored only five points in the quarter on 1-of-13 shooting with six turnovers. The Shockers’ offense wasn’t much better, but they were able to get timely baskets from McCully and Ashlei Kirven.

WSU shot 26 percent from the field, but hit 9-of-10 attempts from the free throw line to go with only two turnovers.

Creighton looked to steal the momentum back to open the second half, but the Shockers responded with an 8-0 spurt after the Bluejays scored the first four points. Wichita State’s lead reached double figures at the 3:43 mark behind a pair of Seraphine Bastin free throws.

The turning point came with 2:10 remaining in the frame after a Jaylyn Agnew three, Wichita State committed a foul while the ball was in flight, sending Rachael Saunders to the line. Saunders would hit both free throws resulting in a five-point possession for the Bluejays to cut the deficit to just four.

A pair of Maya Brewer free throws answered by a Creighton three-pointer made it 35-32 at the end of three quarters.

Three-pointers on the first two possessions for Creighton gave the Bluejays their first lead since the 2:20 mark of the second quarter. Creighton would go on to outscore the Shockers 14-2 in the first three minutes to flip a deficit into a 46-37 lead.

Wichita State missed its first six field goal tries in the final frame, allowing Creighton to build its largest lead, 53-41 with 3:30 to go. WSU would finish just 2-of-12 from the field in the final period.

Wichita State has a quick turnaround after today’s matchup with Creighton. The Shockers host Arkansas-Pine Bluff Monday, Dec. 14 at 11:30 a.m. for the annual Schoolhouse Rocks with the Shocks Kids Game.