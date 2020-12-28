Shockers fill schedule with Newman

WICHITA, Kan. (WSU Athletics) — Wichita State didn’t need to look long or far for a last-minute fill-in after the postponement of its American Athletic Conference home opener.



Newman University will make the drive across town for some impromptu non-conference action Wednesday night at Charles Koch Arena (6 p.m. CT, ESPN+), replacing East Carolina on the marquee.



ECU called off its visit to Wichita on Monday due to a positive COVID-19 test and subsequent contact tracing. That game will be made up at a later date.



WSU and Newman have met five times (twice in the regular season and three times in preseason exhibitions) since 2009 when the Jets completed their transition to NCAA Division II. The last was a special charity exhibition game on Nov. 6, 2017. The Shockers won 113-55 and raised money for the American Red Cross in the process.



The addition gives WSU 26 regular season games (one short of the NCAA maximum). Newman (2-4 this year) will treat the contest as an exhibition.



Sedgwick County has granted permission for 15 percent arena capacity (1,575 fans) – up from 10 percent on Dec. 18. WSU will contact season ticket holders who are eligible for seats, based on SASO priority points. Single-game tickets will not be sold.

Wichita State vs. Newman:

Nov. 7, 2009 – Exhibition – W, 81-69

Nov. 10, 2010 – Exhibition – W, 80-62

Dec. 19, 2011 – Regular Season – W, 102-53

Nov. 23, 2014 – Regular Season – W, 105-57

Nov. 6, 2017 – Charity Exhibition – W, 113-55