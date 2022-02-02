WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — As much of Kansas and other parts of the country are blasted with winter weather, the Wichita State game scheduled for Thursday evening against SMU has been postponed due to it.

The game was already postponed from earlier this season, when COVID protocols took the Shockers out of competition for two games.

No indication has been given on a new date for the matchup. The Shocker’s next game is scheduled to also be against SMU, but this game is at Koch Arena. As of today, the game is still scheduled to be played and will air on ESPN2.

The Shockers are 11-8 on the season after a 10-point win over Tulsa on Tuesday night.