WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — After Saturday’s loss to Tulane, the Shockers had to do a little bit of soul-searching to find the drive to keep going, and on Tuesday it looks as though they found it, beating Tulsa at home, 58-48.

Ricky Council IV kept on his strong scoring form this season, finishing with 11 points on the night. He and Tyson Etienne would lead the Shockers in the scoring column, with Etienne dropping 10 points.

As a whole, the team shot just 32.8% from the field, and 28.6% from three, but it was their defense that brought home the win tonight.

Tulsa was held to just 31% shooting by the Shockers, shooting only 17% from beyond the arc. They stayed strong on defense, forcing 17 turnovers.

The game was not for the faint of heart once again. Wichita State would jump out quickly to a 10-point lead, but as fans have seen a lot this season, the lead was short-lived.

The Golden Hurricane came roaring back to take a one-point lead into the halftime break, after a midrange jump shot by Tulsa’s Sam Griffin with less than a second before the buzzer.

The second half started out rocky, with the Shockers unable to really maintain any scoring rhythm. They found themselves dancing with Tulsa for the lead until about the midway point in the second half, when the Shockers started to turn it on offensively and get some separation.

Offensively, the Shockers started to pick up, but they also never let up the defensive pressure, stretching their lead to 17 with just under two minutes remaining.

The win pushes Wichita State to 11-8 on the season, and 2-5 in the conference play. Up next, the Shockers will travel to Dallas, where they are scheduled to play SMU on Saturday, Feb. 3. That game is scheduled to tip-off at 6 p.m. and will air on ESPN2.