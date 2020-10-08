Shockers get back on the diamond for annual Fall World Series this weekend

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — For the first time since March 8th, Shockers fans will get to see their Wichita State baseball team on the field.

This comes as the annual Fall World Series gets going at Eck Stadium, with fans, this weekend.

Manager Eric Wedge is coming into his second season and says his team has been putting in the work on the diamond since August.

“We’ve got everyone coming back, you know what, I think we have a good crew freshman crew that is coming in, they are getting better, getting more comfortable, we got more leadership this year, guys that have committed to the intangibles, that has been a big difference, so, now it is just keep going out there and keep playing,” said Wedge.

Game 1 of the Fall World Series will get going at 1 p.m. on Saturday

Fans will also be allowed to attend Game 5 the following Saturday. That game will also start at 1 p.m.