Shockers get up early, cruise to easy win over Prairie View A&M, 102-66

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — After a worrisome loss to North Texas on Saturday, the Wichita State Shockers had no problems on Wednesday, taking care of business against the Prairie View A&M Panthers, 102-66.

The win tonight brings their total record to 9-3 on the season, and it marked the first time since 2019 that the Shockers scored in triple digits when they defeated Tennesse Martin by scoring 103 points.

For a team that has struggled to put the ball in the basket at times, the offensive output was a sight for sore eyes. Even though Prairie View A&M is winless on the season, they have played one of the toughest schedules in the country, according to the NET.

Tyson Etienne looked back to last season’s form, as he led all scorers with 20 on 6-of-11 shooting. Five scorers joined him in double-digit scoring, with Monzy Jackson (15), Morris Udeze (16), Dexter Dennis (14), Kenny Pohto (12) and Chaunce Jenkins (11) scoring more than 10 points.

The Shockers started the game by scoring 15 of the first 20 points of the game, taking a 15-5 lead into the first media timeout. From there, they would only grow their lead, carrying a 57-33 lead into the locker room at halftime.

Midway into the first half, Dexter Dennis drove into the lane with one goal on his mind: to end up somewhere on ESPN.

The second half was more of the same, with the Shockers never really letting the Panthers make any sort of run or gain any kind of momentum. For the entire game, Prairie View A&M only shot 38.7% from the field, and the Shockers out-rebounded the Panthers 47-30.

One thing the Shockers have struggled with at times this season is letting teams back into games. Defensively, the Shockers kept the clamps down on the Panthers, forcing 16 turnovers and only committing nine.

While some may scoff at the level of competition, the fact of the matter is that the Shockers needed a game like this to prep them for the onslaught of the American Conference schedule.

That schedule begins with Wichita State making a trip to East Carolina on Dec. 29, where they will face the Pirates. That game is set to tipoff at 6 p.m. and will air on the ESPN family of networks.