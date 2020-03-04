Shockers Ground Air Force, 15-4, for Eighth Straight Win

Shockers

by: , Wichita State Athletics

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (Wichita State Athletics) – A seven-run fifth-inning helped the Wichita State University baseball team turn back the Air Force Falcons, 15-4, in the opening game of a two-game set Tuesday, March 3, at Eck Stadium, Home of Tyler Field.

Wichita State (9-2), which has now won eight straight games, is scheduled to face Air Force (3-10) Wednesday, March 4, at 2 p.m.

Freshman Couper Cornblum went a perfect 3-for-3 at the plate with a triple, four RBI, three runs scored and two walks, while junior Hunter Gibson added a pair of hits, including a double, and drove in a game-high six runs, leading the Shockers.

Senior right-handed starter Preston Snavely (2-1) earned the victory on the mound after allowing two runs, one earned, on four hits with three strikeouts and a walk in four innings.

After spotting the Falcons an early 1-0 lead on an error in the top of the first, Wichita State came roaring back, plating a combined 12 runs in innings three, four and five.

WSU scored three in the third to gain the advantage, before plating a couple of runs in the fourth and blowing the game open with seven in the fifth.

Cornblum had the key hit in the fifth, crushing a bases-clearing triple to left center on a 1-0 pitch. It was his team-high third triple of the season.

The Shockers tacked-on three more runs in the bottom of the seventh, making it 15-4 on Gibson’s three-RBI double to left-center.

Cayden Zimmerman led Air Force, going 3-for-4 with a double and RBI.

Falcon starter Jeff Gerlica (0-2) suffered the loss after surrendering five runs, three earned, on seven hits with one strikeout and three walks in four innings of work.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories