Shockers Ground North Texas, 3-1

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WSU Athletics) – Freshman Nicole Anderson posted her first collegiate double-double to help the Wichita State University volleyball team earn a 3-2 win over the Hofstra Pride in the first of two matches in the Penn State Classic Saturday, Aug. 31, at Rec Hall. The set scores were 25-23, 13-25, 25-18, 16-25 and 15-13.

Wichita State (2-0) is slated to face No. 8-ranked and tournament host Penn State (2-0) at 7 p.m. CT (8 p.m. ET) Saturday night.

A native of Richardson, Texas, Anderson compiled 10 kills and a team-best 16 digs in the five-set thriller, and teamed up with senior Damadj Johnson in the game-winning block assist, pacing the Shockers.

Sophomore Megan Taflinger pounded out a team-best 12 kills, and junior Emma Wright had a match-high seven blocks, while junior McKayla Wuensch had 21 assists and three service aces.

The Pride (0-2) outhit the Shockers in the contest, .226 to .177, but WSU countered with an 11-8 edge in blocks, and took advantage of 14 Hofstra serving errors, while committing just seven of its own.

Laura Masciullo had a match-high 18 kills and 10 digs, pacing Hofstra.