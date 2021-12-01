Shockers hang tough despite scoring droughts, beat Oklahoma State 60-51

STILLWATER, Okla. (KSNW) — The Wichita State Shockers spent the first seven minutes in the first half and six minutes of the second half scoreless, but still found a way to win against the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Wednesday, 60-51.

Scoring has sometimes been an issue for Isaac Brown’s team in 2021, but they seemed to take it to a whole other level, not scoring their first bucket of the game until there was 14:21 left in the first half, a layup by Ricky Council IV.

Council led the way for the Shockers, scoring 17 points on 7-of-11 shooting. Morris Udeze also seemed to find a groove down low, scoring 13 points and four rebounds.

In the second half, they would wait seven minutes and 13 seconds before they saw the ball go through the hoop, made possible by a dunk from Kenny Pohto.

In both halves, the Shockers would find themselves on the short end of nine and 10 point scoring runs by the Cowboys.

Still, the Shockers used tough defense to battle back. They would force 21 turnovers on the night, while committing 15 of their own.

As a team, the Shockers only shot 42.4%, and a dismal 54.5% from the free-throw line. They made up for the low scoring by holding the Cowboys to only 37.5% from the field.

The Shockers will find themselves playing their third Power 5 opponent in a row on Sunday when they match up with the K-State Wildcats inside Intrust Bank Arena in Wichita. The Wildcats are on their own two-game win streak after a win over Albany tonight.

Tipoff is set for 5 p.m., and the game will air on the ESPN family of networks.