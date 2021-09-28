Shockers hold official first practice of 2021 season with winning pieces in place

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita State men’s basketball team will tipoff their regular season in exactly six weeks. The Shockers held their first official practice on Tuesday.

Head coach Isaac Brown now has up to 20 hours-per-week to spend on basketball activities, up from four hours of on-court instruction during the summer months.

His team is coming off a season winning the American Conference regular season title and making a brief NCAA Tournament appearance. They surprised many last year, this season is a different preseason attitude.

“No expectations last year. We were picked seventh in the conference. Those guys over achieved, going out and winning a championship,” Brown said to the media in a pre-practice scrum. “I think this year everyone is expecting us to win at a high level. We have to do a good job at what we’ve been doing at Wichita State for years. That’s defending, rebounding, playing with confidence, sharing the basketball on offense and we have to get off to a good start and that starts today in practice.”

The Shockers return three of their top four scorers from last season, making the goal for this season simple.

“Winning. Pretty much that’s it. I think that’s everyone’s goal this year,” said junior guard Dexter Dennis. “We come here everyday and try to win. No egos this year, nothing with each guy trying to get their own thing. I think if everybody knows that if the whole team wins the personal success will come with it. Our main focus is winning every day. It starts right here at practice, in this arena, in the weight room.”

