Shockers host Shocker Madness at Koch Arena to usher in new season

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Both Wichita State basketball teams put on a show in front of their fans, part of Shocker Madness at Koch Arena Tuesday night.

The men’s team received their American Conference championship rings from last season.

Junior Dexter Dennis won the slam dunk contest.

Women’s senior Asia Strong made it to the finals of the three point contest going head-to-head with men’s freshman Kenny Pohto. Pohto won the contest 17-10 in the final round.

Both squads open their seasons on November 9 at Koch Arena.

