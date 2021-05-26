Shockers keep season alive with 5-3 win over Houston

CLEARWATER, FL (KSNW) – The Shockers will play on. Wichita State defeated Houston 5-3 Wednesday night to avoid elimination in the American Athletic Conference tournament.

Wichita State took a 2-0 lead in the fourth inning after a home run from junior third baseman Paxton Wallace.

Hunter Gibson also homered for the Shockers in eighth inning, followed by an RBI single from Couper Cornblum giving WSU a 5-0 lead.

Aside from at the plate, freshman pitcher Jace Kaminska pitched into the ninth inning and only allowed a run in the 5-3 win.

With the win, the Shockers will play the loser of Tulane and South Florida on Friday in another elimination game.