Shockers land Pleasant commit

WICHITA, Kan. — Abilene Christian forward Joe Pleasant, a second-team All-Southland Conference performer this year, signed a financial aid agreement Wednesday and will transfer to WSU with two seasons of eligibility remaining.

The 6-foot-8 Pleasant averaged 10.5 points and 5.5 rebounds in 23.6 minutes-per-game during the 2020-21 season for a Wildcat team that finished 24-5, won the Southland tournament title and advanced to the second round of the NCAA tournament after upsetting third-seeded Texas.

With ACU trailing 52-51 and 1.2 seconds remaining, Pleasant stepped to the foul line and sank two free throws to secure the victory.

Pleasant helped lead ACU to 20-plus wins in each of his three seasons in Abilene, including a pair of NCAA tournament appearances (2019, 2021). He twice earned first team academic all-conference honors for his achievements in the classroom and on the court.

Prior to ACU, the Overland Park, Kan. native won back-to-back Kansas Class 6A state titles while competing for Blue Valley Northwest High School. Both state tournaments took place at WSU’s Charles Koch Arena.

WSU head coach Isaac Brown said:

Joe is a great kid, an excellent student and a clutch performer, as we witnessed during March Madness when he nailed two game-winning free throws against Texas. He shoots, passes and handles the ball well, which allows him to play multiple forward spots. Joe is the type of guy who can really stretch a defense because he can score it from just about anywhere. We think he’ll be a great fit here.

(Wichita State Athletics contributed information to this article.)