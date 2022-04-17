WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Isaac Brown and the Shockers received some good news via the transfer portal. Alabama senior forward James Rojas announced on social media, Sunday, that he is transferring to Wichita State.

“Bama Nation, I have absolutely Loved my time in Tuscaloosa,”Rojas said on Instagram. “Being a part of winning an SEC championship, going to the sweet 16 and making back to back tournaments was an amazing experience. I want to first thank everyone who supported me the last several years through the ups and downs. From coaches and teammates, to friends and family I’m forever grateful.” the post continued.

“I am going to go back to Kansas and play at Wichita State for my last year of eligibility so my son, his mother and I can be around our extended family, and have our support system around us. I am super excited about the future at Wichita State, and thankful for Coach Brown believing in me. I can’t wait to get to work! Roll Tide Forever Go Shockers!!”

Rojas appeared in 47 games the last two seasons, making four starts. He played in 17 games after recovering from an ACL injury, starting in three contests.

The Jamestown, N.Y., native joined the Alabama basketball program in 2019 but redshirted after suffering a torn ACL prior to the start of the 2019-20 season.

Rojas started his collegiate career at Hutchinson Community College, where he was named a first-team All-American by the NJCAA and NABC following his sophomore year in 2019.