Shockers land UConn grad transfer Alterique Gilbert

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – DECEMBER 10: Alterique Gilbert #3 of the Connecticut Huskies drives the ball up the court during the first half of their game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Madison Square Garden on December 10, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita State Shockers have lost seven scholarship players and one walk-on to the NCAA transfer portal since the college basketball season ended.

On Saturday, they began doing filling the gaps that are now left behind.

According to Verbalcommits.com, point guard Alterique Gilbert announced he was transferring to WSU, after putting his name in the transfer portal earlier this week.

Gilbert, a redshirt junior, comes to the Shockers after spending four seasons with UConn.

Last season, Gilbert averaged 8.5 points per game and 3.8 assists in 30 games. He started 20 games for the Huskies, before losing his starting job in January.

Gilbert has experience both playing inside Charles Koch Arena. When the Huskies played Wichita State in March of 2019, he scored 18 points while nailing four of his six shots from beyond the three-point arc.

Against the Shockers during the 2019-20 season, Gilbert would score 14 points in a game the Shockers won 89-86 in double overtime up in Storrs, CT.

As a graduate transfer, Gilbert will be immediately eligible to play for the Shockers when the 2020-21 season tips-off.

