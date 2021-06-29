Shocker legends return back to the court for the Future All-Star Basketball Camp

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Former Shocker basketball players Cheese Johnson, Xavier McDaniel and Aubrey Sherrod returned to the basketball courts for their sixth annual Future All-American Basketball Camp.

It’s free for kids in school, and the Shocker legends’ mission is to push the importance of education.

“Our talk isn’t cheap,” said Lynbert ‘Cheese’ Johnson.

“We are here to show them that all three of us have a degree,” explained Xavier McDaniel.

Coaches joined the former Shockers from across the country and other former players to teach the kids the fundamentals of the game.

“We all come for disadvantaged families,” said Jeff Hill, the camp director. “We are here to help change their lives.”

The three-day camp will have community leaders stop by throughout to help bridge the disconnection with the youth.

“It gives kids another perspective about what it’s about other than basketball,” said Sherrod. “You have that relationship with the community so you can feel comfortable with people who don’t look like you.”

The camp will conclude on Wednesday with a backpack giveaway full of supplies for school, participation trophies and a T-shirt.

