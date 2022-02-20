WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita State men’s basketball team dropped a double-overtime heartbreaker 76-74 to No. 14 Houston Sunday afternoon inside Charles Koch Arena.

The largest lead never exceeded six for either team in the game. Wichita State’s largest lead was 16-10, halfway through the opening half.

Shockers’ guard Ricky Council IV tied the game at 56-56 following a pair of made free throws, two of his 17 points. Wichita State shot 23-26 from the free throw line in the game. Council’s made free throws eventually sent the game to overtime.

Both teams scored 10 points in the first overtime. The Shockers were clutch from the free throw line again, Craig Porter Jr. tied the game at 66-66 with a free throw with 18 seconds remaining. That is where the score stayed forcing double overtime.

The second overtime had three different lead changes. Wichita State took a 70-69 lead following a lay up from Porter Jr. He finished tied for a team high 17 points in the loss.

The final 15 seconds of the game were far from uneventful. Houston took a three point lead, 74-71 following a three point play from Josh Carlton.

The Shockers responded in seven seconds, Porter Jr. tied the game at 74-74 with a three point shot, but the Cougars had one more bucket in them. J’Wan Roberts dunked in the game winner with two seconds remaining. Ultimately giving Houston a 76-74 win.

With the loss, Wichita State drops to (13-11) overall and (4-8) in AAC play. The Shockers have some time off. Their next scheduled game is at Memphis on Sunday, Feb. 27.