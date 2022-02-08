ORLANDO, Flo. (KSNW) – Just when the Wichita State men’s basketball team was building some momentum, they lost a close, conference road game. The latest, a 71-66 loss at the University of Central Florida Tuesday night.

Wichita State opened the game on an 11-2 scoring run, giving them an early lead that was quickly wiped away. UCF led 43-29 at halftime, and eventually had a 16 point lead in the second half.

The Shockers had signs of life early in the second half by scoring 13 unanswered points in three and a half minutes to trail 49-47 with 13:23 remaining.

Tyson Etienne led all scorers with 26 points, with five three pointers. He made back-to-back three pointers in the final two minutes to pull WSU to within two points at 66-64 with 1:35 remaining.

The next UCF bucket was a made layup plus a foul with 27 seconds left, giving the Knights a four point lead that the Shockers couldn’t bounce back from.

With the loss, Wichita State drops to (12-9) overall and (3-6) in conference play.

Next up for the Shockers is a return to Koch Arena, Saturday night against South Florida at 7 p.m.