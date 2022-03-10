FORT WORTH, Tex. (KSNW) — Wichita State’s basketball season has been rocky, but when the postseason starts, anything can happen. The goal was simple: win the conference tournament, make the NCAA tournament.

The season ended with disappointment, though, as they lost in the first round to Tulsa, 73-67.

“I give Tulsa all the credit, they came out, they were a better team tonight,” Head Coach Isaac Brown said. “They scored more in the paint, and … we didn’t do a good job of scoring in the paint.”

The same struggles that plagued the Shockers throughout the season struck heavily, as they found themselves going through long stretches of the game without scoring. From the 2:45 mark of the first half, until the 16:14 mark of the second, the Shockers went without a single score.

“We got off to a slow start. The matchup zone bothered us a little bit,” Brown said. “We didn’t get the ball inside enough, and when we did get it inside we were unable to score.”

Wichita State was without one of its main pieces in Craig Porter, who was out for the game with a non-contact injury in practice earlier this week, and freshman Ricky Council IV, who just took home the AAC Sixth Man of the Year award, started in his place.

Four Shockers finished the game with double-digit scoring, led by Council with 19 points, Tyson Etienne with 14, Quay Grant with 13, and Dexter Dennis with 10.

As a team, the Shockers shot 36.1% from the field and 26.9% from three, while giving up 45.3% from the field and 35% from three for Tulsa. They were outrebounded, but by a small margin, 38-36.

Wichita State did a good job of taking care of the ball, only turning it over 10 times, but defensively, they only forced eight on Tulsa.

The game started out slow for the Shockers, who found themselves down 12-5 early, but they clawed back and took a 21-20 lead off of a three by Etienne.

A two and a half minute scoring drought by the Shockers, however, would give Tulsa time to go on a 9-0 run of their own to take a 29-21 lead before Grant knocked down a three to stop the bleeding with 2:45 left in the half.

That three-pointer would be the final points the Shockers scored until the 16:19 mark in the second half. In that time, Tulsa would score another 10 points of their own, and stretch their lead to 39-26.

To their credit, there was never any quit in the Shockers. Even when they found themselves down 16 points just over midway through the second half, they continued to chip away at the lead.

Throughout the final 12 minutes of the game, it became a matter of chipping away at the lead, and with 3:48 left in the game, they had it cut down to just three, 56-53.

Again, the scoring drought problems struck the Shockers, and they couldn’t score again until an Etienne jumper with 1:34 left.

They fought to the bitter end but still fell short, pressing the Tulsa guards in the backcourt, then fouling when forcing a turnover was unlikely.

While the NCAA tournament is likely out of sight for Wichita State, it remains to be seen if there will be any kind of postseason play in the NIT, whose selections are set for March 13.