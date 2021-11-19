Shockers lose to Arizona in OT after making double digit comeback

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – NOVEMBER 19: Azuolas Tubelis #10 of the Arizona Wildcats reacts as Oumar Ballo #11 of the Wildcats dunks in front of Qua Grant #22 and Morris Udeze #24 of the Wichita State Shockers during the Roman Main Event basketball tournament at T-Mobile Arena on November 19, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KSNW) – Wichita State forced overtime against Arizona Friday night after trailing by 16 points, but the Wildcats surged for an 82-78 overtime win in the first game of the Roman Main Event.

The Shockers trailed 40-33 at halftime, and eventually by 16 points but outscored Arizona 36-29 in the second half to force overtime after a game-tying three-pointer from Tyson Etienne with 17 seconds remaining.

The Wildcats opened overtime on a 9-0 scoring run and the Shockers never recovered in the four-point loss.

Etienne scored 24 of his team-high 27 points in the second half.

Wichita State will play Michigan or UNLV on Sunday in Las Vegas as part of the Roman Main Event.