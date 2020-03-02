Shockers Lose Two Close Games to End Tournament

COLUMBIA, Mo. (WSU Athletics) – Wichita State softball lost both of its games on Sunday in tight fashion by letting a lead slip away against Nebraska in an 8-7 game and losing off a walk-off single to No. 21/23 Missouri, 5-4, to conclude the Mizzou Softball Tournament.

Game 2 vs. Nebraska (8-10)

The second game against Nebraska was a back and forth affair. There were threelead changes and the longest lead of the game was held by the Shockers for two innings.

Bailey Lange (2-7, 7.32 ERA) started against the Huskers, but she only lasted one full inning before Erin McDonald (2-4, 6.26 ERA) came in and pitched for the remainder of the game.

The Shockers took their first lead in the first inning when they scored twice in a bases loaded situation. Bailee Nickerson was hit by a pitch to score one and Bailey Lange followed that up with a single that scored two.

Nebraska scored one run in the second to tie the game, but a strong Shocker response in the third put them back on top. Madison Perrigan started the inning off with a solo shot to left center for her third home run on the season. Lange followed it up with a three-run homer to right center for her second HR in two games. This put the Shockers up four and they would hold that lead until the sixth inning.

The Huskers scored five runs in the next three innings to take a lead they wouldn’t relent. Wichita State was unable to score any runs following their four runs in the third.

Lange led the Shockers at the plate, going 3-for-4 with a double, home run and a career-high five RBIs and fellow senior leader Perrigan went 2-for-4 with one RBI courteous of her home run.

Game 2 at Missouri (15-6)

The game was scoreless for the first two innings thanks to strong fielding by the Shockers. They escaped a bases loaded jam in the first inning and forced a double play in the second to escape any danger.

Good fielding couldn’t save the Shockers from home runs, though, and Mizzou hit three total in the third and fourth innings to score four. The first two homers came off of starter Caitlin Bingham (4-1, 3.59 ERA) and she was subsequently pulled from the contest in favor of Lange.

Outside of the lone homer in the fourth, Lange allowed no more runs until the Mizzou walk-off in the seventh. In total, Lange only allowed four hits and struck out four to allow the Shockers to make a comeback attempt.

The fifth inning proved to be the catalyst for the Shockers. Nickerson hit a double to right center to score one and McKinney scored two off a single up the middle. The game was tied in the sixth after Herring doubled to center field to bring Lauren Johnson across.

The Shockers were unable to get a hit in the seventh inning and the Tigers capitalized by getting the leadoff runner on in the bottom and bringing her home off a single in the next at bat.

Herring led the Shockers offensively by going 2-for-3 with an RBI double and McKinney had two RBIs to lead the team.

Up Next

The Shockers have a midweek bout with No. 5/5 Oklahoma in Norman, Ok., on March 4 at 6 p.m.