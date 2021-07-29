Shockers men’s and women’s conference basketball pairings are set

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The American Athletic Conference announced it’s conference pairing opponents on Thursday for men’s and women’s basketball for the upcoming season.

On the men’s side, the league returns to its traditional 18-game schedule, with each team assigned eight home-and-home series, plus one home-only and one road-only opponent.

The defending champion Shockers will not visit South Florida in 2021-22 and do not have a home game against Temple.

The full American Athletic Conference schedule is due out in early September, along with tip times and television assignments.

WSU (16-6, 11-2 AAC) returns three starters and four of the top-five scorers from last year’s NCAA tournament team.

Home + Away:

UCF

Cincinnati

East Carolina

Houston

Memphis

SMU

Tulane

Tulsa

Home Only:

South Florida

Away Only:

Temple

On the women’s side, the league returns to a 16-game league schedule with each team facing six opponents twice and four opponents once, with a split of two games at home and two games on the road against the singular opponents.

Wichita State will face Houston and SMU at home only; Cincinnati and Temple on the road only; and UCF, ECU, Memphis, USF, Tulane and Tulsa in home-and-home action.

The Shockers return all five starters from a season ago and 92 percent of their scoring, led by All-Conference selection Asia Strong.



The complete 2021-22 American women’s basketball composite schedule is expected to be released later this summer.

Home Only: Houston, SMU

Away Only: Cincinnati, Temple

Home & Away: UCF, ECU, Memphis, USF, Tulane and Tulsa