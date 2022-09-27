WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — After having several months off, The Wichita State Men’s Basketball team is back on the auxiliary court at Koch Arena for their practice for the 2022-2023 season.

The Shockers had a disappointing season last year, finishing with a 15-13 record, missing the NCAA Tournament, and finishing 7th in the AAC. They lost five of their final eight games.

Head Coach Isaac Brown says they’ll need to focus in order to finish this season, better than their last.

“We’ve got to stay together, we’ve got to trust the process, I think we have to continue to get better every practice early on,” explained Brown. “I think the young guys have to find a way to help the team without scoring. I think that’s the biggest thing when you got a new team. We need those guys to find their roles, and as the head coach, I have to give those guys those different roles. Whether you’re going to be a defender or rebounder, a guy that’s always setting screens, I’ve got to make sure every guy on this team knows the role that they have to help this team win basketball games.”

One of only two rotation players returning this season, Craig Porter Jr., appears primed to have a breakout season, and his head coach doesn’t disagree.

“He means the world to this team,” added Brown. “If we can keep Craig Porter Jr. healthy, we’ll be great. Last year, if you think about it, we missed five games that he didn’t play in. We lost all of those games. Just having him on the floor makes a complete difference. He’s one of the best guards in the conference, one of the best guards in the country, and I expect him to have a great season.”

Wichita State opens its season on November 7 against Central Arkansas at Koch Arena.