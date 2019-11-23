Shockers move to 5-0, beat Oral Roberts 68-59

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita State Shockers shot nearly 50-percent from the field as they moved to 5-0, beating Oral Roberts 68-59.

Sophomore guard Jamarius Burton had another stellar game off the bench, helping lead the way for the Shockers with 14 points on seven of nine shooting from the field. Junior forward Trey Wade would also notch 14 points in the game.

The game saw the return of senior center Jaime Echenique, who missed the previous four games with a fractured hand. He entered the game in the first half to a large standing ovation from the crowd. Echenqiue would finish with five points, four rebounds and two blocks.

The Shockers will hit the road for the first time this season, when they travel to Mexico to take on South Carolina as part of the Cancun Challenge on Tuesday.

Tip-off for that game is set for 5 p.m. CST