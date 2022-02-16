WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Despite snow it the forecast, the Wichita State baseball team is two days away from opening their season on the road in Ruston, LA.

The Shockers finished last season 18-13 in the American Athletic Conference and 31-23 overall. WSU is preseason picked to finish third in the AAC behind East Carolina and Tulane.

The Shockers have some holes to fill in their lineup, needing to replace three of their top five hitters from last season.

“We’re going to be a little bit younger and more talented, more athletic, stronger,” said Eric Wedge, entering his third season as the Shockers’ head coach. “Just going out there and competing and getting better. I felt like they did a nice job in the fall and I think we’re doing a good job here in the spring.”

The Shockers have 24 new faces on their roster this season attributing to being a younger team. Upper classmen notice the upcoming talent.

“We lost some key players last year,” said Garrett Kocis, a senior first baseman for WSU. “A lot of us returning back have stepped up as leaders and a lot of the new guys like Xavier Casserilla, Payton Tolle, some of those new guys that get into it and make it work. They’re going to be leaders in the future and they’re starting to lead now which is really good.”

