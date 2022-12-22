WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita State Shockers once again struggled from the three-point line but were able to come away with nine-point win at Charles Koch Arena on Thursday against Texas Southern, 65-56.

While only shooting 2-14 from behind the arc, the Shockers were able to have success in their half-court offense in the low post offense. Forward Kenny Pohto finished with nine points and seven rebounds, while 6’7″ guard Jaykwon Walton had a double-double with 10 points and 10 boards.

“I think it will look really great when we start to make some shots from the three-point line,” explained Shockers Head Coach, Isaac Brown. “You can run anything you want, but if you ain’t making shots, the other team is just going to pack it in, but I thought we executed tonight in the half-court. They’re learning that right now we’re not shooting it well, so you’ve got to continue to pound it inside, and you can only take wide-open jump shots, and you can’t take threes early in the shot clock.”

The Shockers’ next game is on Dec. 28 on the road for their AAC opener against Central Florida.