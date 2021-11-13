Shockers overcome poor shooting, beat South Alabama, 64-58

WICHITA, KS – NOVEMBER 12: A general view of Charles Koch Arena before a game between the Wichita State Shockers and the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers on November 12, 2013 in Wichita, Kansas. (Photo by Peter Aiken/Getty Images)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita State fans had to reach for their nitroglycerin pills for the second time this week, as the Shockers won a tight contest against the South Alabama Jaguars in Charles Koch Arena, 64-58.

The main story of the game was the lack of offensive output for the second straight game for the Isaac Brown-led Shockers. They shot only 37% from the field, although they did find a decent amount of success from three, hitting eight out of 26 attempts.

Still, the Shockers found a way to win, and they will improve to 2-0 on the young season.

“We made a couple big plays right there at the end,” Brown said. “And we were able to make a couple free throws to win the game.”

Ricky Council IV was the main output for the offense, as he led the Shockers in scoring, finishing the game with 19 points on seven-of-11 shooting.

“I thought Ricky was great,” Brown said. “He got his first start of his college career, I think. He went in, he played big minutes, and he was able to hit some big baskets.”

Tyson Etienne had an uncharacteristically poor shooting night, finishing with only four points, and shooting one-of-10 from the field. Coach Brown offered some background information as to Etienne’s slow play tonight.

“Yeah, Tyson didn’t practice yesterday, he was sick, he was under the weather. He came in this morning, he was still sick. He didn’t really do much in shootaround, so it was just he was sick,” Brown said.

The game tipped off looking good for the Shockers, bursting out to a quick 13-6 lead with 12 minutes left in the first half, but that would be the largest lead Wichita State would find for the remainder of the game.

The two teams would keep it close throughout the entire first half, dancing with short leads until the end of the half saw the game tied up at 32.

Starting the second half, it was all South Alabama, going on a quick 6-0 run to take a 38-32 lead with 16:41 left in the game.

This time, it was the Shockers who would clamp down and keep the game from getting out of hand, making a run and keeping the game close.

Much like the first half, the two teams traded leads almost as quickly as they gained them, until the final four minutes of the game when a Ricky Council IV three from the corner sparked a 10-2 run that carried the Shockers to the win column.

The Shockers will have a quick turnaround after this game, taking on Tarleton State, who lost to Kansas 88-62 on Friday, inside of Koch Arena on Tuesday, Nov. 16. That game is set to tip off at 7 p.m. and will air on the ESPN family of networks.