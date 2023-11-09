WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita State University Shockers committed 19 turnovers Thursday night but were still able to move to 2-0 with a 71-61 win over the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers.

Four Shockers scored in double figures, with forward Kenny Pohto leading all scorers with 16. Xavier Bell (14), Harlond Beverly (13) and Colby Rogers (10) all joined him in double figures.

Western Kentucky only turned the ball over seven times and outrebounded the Shockers 49-47. As a team, the Shockers shot 48.1% from the field and 30.8% from three.

The two teams were neck and neck in the first half, dancing with the lead. At halftime, Western Kentucky led 29-27.

The Shockers would pull away in the second half, though, outscoring the Hilltoppers 44-22 in the final 20 minutes.

Up next, Wichita State will stay in town and host Friends University from just down the street on Sunday. That game will start at 1 p.m. and will stream on ESPN+.