Shockers play South Florida in AAC Tournament at 11 a.m.

FORT WORTH, Texas (KSNW) – Wichita State looks to win the 2021 American Athletic Conference Men’s Basketball Tournament. The Shockers were the regular-season champion for the first time since joining the AAC.
The Shockers will face South Florida today at 11 a.m. at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas. The Shockers are the No. 1 seed.
Coach Isaac Brown said the intensity is there and the guys have been practicing as if they didn’t just win a handful of awards.
Instead, they are focused on taking home the conference tournament championship.
“When Tyson decided to come back, that really helped us a lot. Dexter Dennis decided to stay. Morris Udeze put his name in the portal but came back. We were able to sign Alterique Gilbert, so we felt like we had a good nucleus with those guys and Trey Wade. We did a good job of recruiting young guys,” said Isaac Brown.
Friday’s matchup airs nationally on ESPN2 with streaming available through the ESPN App, accessible on computer, smart phones, tablets and devices.
You can listen to the action on 103.7 KEYN.
The WSU-USF winner advances to Saturday’s semifinals against either No. 4 seed SMU or No. 5 Cincinnati.