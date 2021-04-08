Shockers practice at Riverfront Stadium ahead of inaugural game Saturday

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) It’s an exciting week for the Wichita State baseball team. Not only do they get to play four more games against conference rival Houston, on Saturday they will play the first ever game at Riverfront Stadium.
“Anytime you’re part of a first, it’s special,” said Shockers head coach Eric Wedge. “Obviously it’s the first game playing downtown in the new ballpark, and playing a conference game to boot. It’s been a great reaction from the fans, and we’re really excited about it.”
The weekend series with Houston starts on Friday with a double header at 1 p.m. at Eck Stadium.
Saturday’s game is scheduled to start at 2 p.m. at Riverfront Stadium.
The series concludes on Sunday at 11 a.m. at Eck Stadium.