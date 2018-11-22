Shockers' rally comes up short at South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (WSU ATHLETICS) - Wichita State clawed back from a 15-point first half deficit, but couldn’t overcome foul trouble and clutch shooting from South Dakota Wednesday night, as the Shockers fell, 73-64, at the Sanford Pentagon.

Wichita State (4-1) saw its four-game win streak to open the season come to an end, despite holding South Dakota to just 33.3 percent shooting and 7-of-26 from three-point range.

South Dakota (4-1) made up for a poor shooting performance on the glass and at the free throw line. The Coyotes outrebounded Wichita State by 11 (35-24) and converted 30-of-36 attempts at the charity stripe.

The Shockers finished the game shooting a season-high 52 percent overall, but knocked down only three triples in 13 tries.

Jaida Hampton and Seraphine Bastin led the way with 12 points apiece, while Bastin added a game-high four assists. Carla Bremaud and Dawnyel Lair added nine points – a new season high for Lair.

Ciara Duffy scored a game-high 23 points and Madison McKeever registered 19.

Wichita State held the Coyotes to just 4-of-15 from the field to begin the game, but USD still got out to a 12-5 lead. The Shockers wouldn’t fare much better in the opening quarter, going just 3-of-11 and would trail 18-7 after 10 minutes of play.

South Dakota was able to pick up seven offensive rebounds, while also forcing eight WSU turnovers to take a double-digit lead into the second quarter.

Six straight points from Bastin followed by a Raven Prince layup cut South Dakota’s lead from 15 to just seven at the midway point of the second quarter.

Wichita State’s run would climb to 14-0 after another Prince layup and then a steal and score from Dawnyel Lair. Alyssia Faye’s layup would bring the Shockers within one, 23-22, with just 2:00 minutes remaining in the half.

The Coyotes answered back with a lightning quick 6-0 spurt to go up 29-22 before Carla Bremaud’s three-pointer beat the buzzer to close the half. WSU once trailed by as many as 15 in the first half, but went into the locker room down just 31-27.

WSU’s defense held the Coyotes to just 27.3 percent overall and 2-of-17 from beyond the arc. USD was able to make up for it at the free throw line, converting on 11-of-13 attempts.

A Jaida Hampton bucket to open the half brought the Shockers within two, but South Dakota responded with five three-pointers over the next three minutes to push its lead back to 10 with 6:11 remaining in the third quarter.

A pair of Lair scores sandwiched around a Bastin jumper once again cut South Dakota’s lead to just two with 1:54 remaining in the third.

A pair of free throws for USD would make it 51-47 through three quarters of play.

The Coyotes started the fourth two quick scores to go back up by eight before a Hampton trey made it 55-50 with 7:00 to play.

With 3:45 remaining, a Bremaud steal and dish to Hampton again brought the Shockers within a single point, 59-58. USD again answered with five straight to up the margin to six and 2:30 on the clock.

WSU would come no closer as the Coyotes would close it out at the free throw line.



Wichita State is right back in the friendly confines of Charles Koch Arena for the first of five straight home contests Saturday, Nov. 24 vs. Louisiana Tech at 6:30 p.m.