Shockers Rally Late to Down Bulls Sunday, 6-4

Shockers
Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita State scored a combined three runs in the seventh and eighth innings to rally from a 4-3 deficit and earn a 6-4, comeback victory over the South Florida Bulls in the series finale of a four-game American Athletic Conference series Sunday, May 16, at Eck Stadium, Home of Tyler Field.
 
Wichita State (27-20, 15-12 American) is scheduled to host the Memphis Tigers in a four-game series May 20-22 to wrap up the regular season.
 
Trailing 4-3 going into the seventh inning, Ross Cadena scored from third on a USF (22-24, 12-12 American) wild pitch, tying the game 4-4.
 
The Shockers took advantage of two errors by the Bulls in the bottom of the eighth, loading the bases with one out and Cadena up to bat.
 
Cadena sent a sacrifice fly out to right field, allowing Seth Stroh to score and put WSU in front, 5-4. Stroh reached via USF’s first error in the inning on a sacrifice bunt.
 
Andrew Stewart, who reached on a fielder’s choice made it 6-4, Wichita State, when he raced home from third on a passed ball by the Bulls’ catcher. Stewart advanced to second on a USF throwing error prior to moving to third on Cadena’s sac fly.  
 
Reliever Aaron Haase gave up a leadoff double in the top of the ninth but got some help from his defense after Stewart fielded a line-drive grounder at short and made a long throw while falling backwards for the first out, before Cornblum snagged a fly-ball in right, and Garrett Kocis secured the win, fielding a grounder at first.  
 
Cadena went 2-for-4 with a double and RBI, while Stroh belted his third homer of the season – a solo shot to right-center in the third, leading the Shockers at the plate.
 
Haase earned the win on the mound, improving to 2-1 on the season after tossing scoreless eighth and ninth innings and allowing just one hit with two strikeouts and no walks.
 
Carmine Lane and Riley Hogan both went 2-for-4 and hit home runs, leading the Bulls offensively.
 
USF reliever Baron Stuart (2-2) suffered the loss on the rubber after allowing two unearned runs on no hits with one strikeout and a walk in an inning of work.

(Wichita State Athletics contributed information to this article.)

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories