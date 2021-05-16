Shockers Rally Late to Down Bulls Sunday, 6-4

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita State scored a combined three runs in the seventh and eighth innings to rally from a 4-3 deficit and earn a 6-4, comeback victory over the South Florida Bulls in the series finale of a four-game American Athletic Conference series Sunday, May 16, at Eck Stadium, Home of Tyler Field.



Wichita State (27-20, 15-12 American) is scheduled to host the Memphis Tigers in a four-game series May 20-22 to wrap up the regular season.



Trailing 4-3 going into the seventh inning, Ross Cadena scored from third on a USF (22-24, 12-12 American) wild pitch, tying the game 4-4.



The Shockers took advantage of two errors by the Bulls in the bottom of the eighth, loading the bases with one out and Cadena up to bat.



Cadena sent a sacrifice fly out to right field, allowing Seth Stroh to score and put WSU in front, 5-4. Stroh reached via USF’s first error in the inning on a sacrifice bunt.



Andrew Stewart , who reached on a fielder’s choice made it 6-4, Wichita State, when he raced home from third on a passed ball by the Bulls’ catcher. Stewart advanced to second on a USF throwing error prior to moving to third on Cadena’s sac fly.



Reliever Aaron Haase gave up a leadoff double in the top of the ninth but got some help from his defense after Stewart fielded a line-drive grounder at short and made a long throw while falling backwards for the first out, before Cornblum snagged a fly-ball in right, and Garrett Kocis secured the win, fielding a grounder at first.



Cadena went 2-for-4 with a double and RBI, while Stroh belted his third homer of the season – a solo shot to right-center in the third, leading the Shockers at the plate.



Haase earned the win on the mound, improving to 2-1 on the season after tossing scoreless eighth and ninth innings and allowing just one hit with two strikeouts and no walks.



Carmine Lane and Riley Hogan both went 2-for-4 and hit home runs, leading the Bulls offensively.



USF reliever Baron Stuart (2-2) suffered the loss on the rubber after allowing two unearned runs on no hits with one strikeout and a walk in an inning of work.

(Wichita State Athletics contributed information to this article.)