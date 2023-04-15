WICHITA, Kan. – No. 20 Wichita State scored the go-ahead runs in the bottom of the sixth to clinch the series with Houston behind a 5-4 comeback win Saturday afternoon at Wilkins Stadium.

Wichita State (36-7, 10-1) upped its win streak to 12 and is a full two games ahead of everyone in the conference standings.

Wichita State had the bats working early, scoring two runs in the bottom of the first on three hits. Addison Barnard started things off with a double off the very top of the wall in center, missing a home run by inches. A Lauren Lucas walk made way for back-to-back RBI singles from Hood and Compton.

Houston cut the lead in half in the top of the second on an RBI double. Barnard threw out a runner at the plate to end the inning with the lead intact. She had two outfield assists, both at the plate, after two innings.

Wichita State got the run back in the bottom half of the second on a Sydney McKinney stolen base and throwing error that allowed Krystin Nelson to come home from third.

After a scoreless third, Houston grabbed the lead in the top of the fourth behind three runs. An error and two walks led to a sac fly and two-run double, putting the Cougars in front, 4-3.

The bats went quiet for the Shockers up until the bottom of the sixth when the Shockers loaded the bases. With two outs and a runner on first, McKinney singled and Barnard walked to load the bags for Bailey Urban. Urban promptly drove a 2-1 pitch off the wall in right to score Nelson and McKinney for what proved to be the game-winning runs.

Houston had one last chance in the top of the seventh. A leadoff single, followed by a Wichita State error and passed ball, led the Shockers to intentionally walking the No. 2 hole hitter, Turyia Coleman. With the bases loaded, Alex Aguilar induced a shallow pop-up in right that McKinney was just able to get to. The baserunner on second thought the ball would get over McKinney’s head and was a good 15-feet off the base, allowing McKinney to complete a huge double play. The next batter would fly out to left and end the game.

Wichita State and Houston wrap up the series Sunday afternoon.