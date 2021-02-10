Shockers ready for a rematch against UCF

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita State men’s basketball team has played 15 games so far this season and is ranked second place in the American Athletic Conference.

Seven of the 11 games have all ended with six or fewer points determining the winner.

“I like winning close ball games. I mean the other team is trying to win,” explained Isaac Brown, Wichita State’s interim men’s basketball coach.

As the Shockers head into Tuesday evening game in Orlando, Florida, they hold a 6-0 all-time record against the Knights, including 2-0 in Orlando.

However, WSU is 3-2 on the road with losses to No. 11 Houston and Memphis.

After the Cincinnati game at the end of January was postponed, the game against the UCF will be the first road test in the last 19 days.

“We’ve just got to be tougher on the road. Memphis zapped us really quick. Those guys were trapped in the half-court. They had a good basketball team,” coach Brown said. “I just think we’ve got to make sure, anytime you go on the road, there are going to be times where you may not be making shots and when you’re not making shots, it can affect your defense. So our defense has got to carry on the road. We’ve still got to defend, we’ve still got to rebound. We’ve still got to play with a toughness even when we’re not making shots. So that’s the biggest thing for us. At Houston, we weren’t making shots. We stopped defending at Memphis. We didn’t make shots. We stopped defending. We’ve got to continue to defend even when we’re not making shots.”

Just two weeks ago, WSU hosted UCF, a game that led to the Shockers winning in overtime 93-88. Sophomore guard Tyson Etienne matched his season-high with 29 points and became the fastest Shocker to 100 career three-pointers at WSU.

“We were a better team when it’s a closer ballgame,” Brown said.

WSU scored a season-high of 93 points in the overtime win but also committed 22 turnovers, a season-high.

The Knights sit in ninth place for conference play, however, coach Brown still spoke highly on the team.

“Again, they beat Auburn and Florida State. So, I just hope we can get the win. I don’t really care how close it is. It’s not like we’re a team that has been beating people by 20 and 30 points.”

The Shockers plan to slow down the Knights from shooting three-pointers and not committing turnovers. Tip off is slated for 6 p.m. Central Time at Addition Financial Arena.