Shockers release non-conference schedule

Tulsa guard Brandon Rachal (0) goes against Wichita State center Morris Udeze (24) for a rebound in the second half of Tulsa’s 54-51 win over Wichita State in an NCAA college basketball game in Tulsa, Okla., Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Joey Johnson)

WICHITA, Kan. (WSU Athletics) — Shocker men’s basketball returns to Charles Koch Arena, Home of Devlin Court in less than four weeks.

Wichita State’s seven-game non-conference slate – released Friday — includes three December home dates, beginning Wednesday, Dec. 2 against Oral Roberts.

The Shockers will also play host to Missouri at Charles Koch Arena on Sunday, Dec. 6 and meet up Oklahoma State on Saturday, Dec. 12 at INTRUST Bank Arena.

WSU’s only non-conference true road game comes Saturday, Jan. 2 at Ole Miss.

As previously announced, the Shockers are scheduled to open the 2020-21 season, Nov. 25-27, with three games at the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic in Sioux Falls, S.D.

Start times and television information will be released in the near future, along with the American Athletic Conference’s 20-game schedule.

All dates are subject to change.

As a reminder, Wichita State has implemented a new clear bag policy for all ticketed sports. Click here to read more about this important new security measure.

###

2020-21 Non-Conference Schedule:

Wednesday, Nov. 25 – vs. Dayton %

Thursday, Nov. 26 – vs. Creighton / South Dakota State %

Friday, Nov. 27 – vs. TBA %

Wednesday, Dec. 2 – Oral Roberts (Charles Koch Arena)

Sunday, Dec. 6 – Missouri (Charles Koch Arena)

Saturday, Dec. 12 – Oklahoma State (INTRUST Bank Arena)

Saturday, Jan. 2 – at Ole Miss (Oxford, Miss.)

% – Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic (Sioux Falls, S.D. / Sanford Pentagon) – All games on ESPN family of networks

###

ORAL ROBERTS

Wednesday, Dec. 2 | Wichita (Charles Koch Arena)

2019-20: 17-14 (9-7 Summit, 4th)

KenPom Preseason: 202

Series: WSU leads

The teams meet for a third-consecutive year in Wichita. The Shockers won 68-59 last November behind Trey’s Wade’s 14 points, six rebounds and three blocks.

ORU is picked second in the Summit League preseason poll and has a pair of preseason all-conference performers.

WSU has won 15-straight and 57 of its last 58 non-conference games at the Roundhouse, dating back to 2011.

Dec. 2 would be WSU’s latest date for a home opener in 28 years. The 1992-93 Shockers opened their home slate on Dec. 5 with a win over UMKC.

###

MISSOURI

Sunday, Dec. 6 | Wichita (Charles Koch Arena)

2019-20: 15-16 (7-11 SEC, t-10th/14)

KenPom Preseason: 58

Series: MU leads 3-0 (First Meeting in Wichita)

The teams meet for the first time since 1951, kicking off a home-and-home series that will continue next season in Columbia, Mo.

The Tigers have never played WSU in Wichita, but this won’t be their first appearance at the Roundhouse. Mizzou battled Utah here in the first round of the 1978 NCAA tournament, falling 86-79 in double-overtime.

Since 2007, WSU is 5-1 against “Power 5” opponents at Charles Koch Arena with victories over LSU (2007), Texas Tech (2009), Nebraska (2011), Baylor (2018) and Ole Miss (2020). The lone loss came to Stanford in the 2008 CBI.

Mizzou coached by a familiar foe. Tiger coach Cuonzo Martin went head-to-head with the Shockers eight times while leading the Missouri State program (2008-11) and twice during his time at Tennessee (2011-14).

###

OKLAHOMA STATE

Saturday, Dec. 12 | Wichita (INTRUST Bank Arena)

2019-20: 18-14 (7-11 Big 12, t-7th/10)

KenPom Preseason: 33

Series: OSU leads 30-10 (15-5 in Wichita)

OSU boasts one of the nation’s most-talented freshmen in point guard Cade Cunningham.

The Cowboys are picked seventh in Big 12 preseason poll.

This is game No. 2 in a four-year home-and-home series. The Shockers won last year in Stillwater, 80-61, paced by Tyson Etienne’s 19 points on five three-pointers.

OSU is one of just two opponents that have defeated the Shockers downtown (2016). WSU is 8-2 all-time at INTRUST Bank Arena, dating back to 2010.

###

at OLE MISS

Saturday, Jan. 2 | Oxford, Miss. (The Pavilion at Ole Miss)

2019-20: 15-17 (6-12 SEC, 12th/14)

KenPom Preseason: 42

Series: Tied 3-3 (1-1 in Oxford)