Shockers Rout Huskers but Fall to Tigers

COLUMBIA, Mo. (Wichita State Athletics) – Wichita State softball dropped its first game to No. 21/23 Missouri, 7-3, but followed it up with a banner offensive performance against Nebraska, 17-5, on the first day of the Mizzou Softball Tournament at the Mizzou Softball Stadium on Saturday.

Game 1 at Missouri

The Shockers came out strong against the Tigers and took the lead in the top of the first off a Lauren Mills single that brought Sydney McKinney across the plate. The lead was extended in the second inning when Wylie Glover hit a sac fly to left field to bring Bailee Nickerson home.

Redshirt Senior Bailey Lange (2-6, 7.29 ERA) got the start and pitched well in the first three innings. Lange allowed only four hits and one run in the first three innings and she was not called for an illegal pitch her entire time in the contest.

After giving up two runs in the fourth inning, Erin McDonald (2-3, 7.00 ERA) came into for relief and pitched the rest of the game. Four more runs were scored in the fourth to put the Tigers up 7-2.

Wichita State pulled one back in the sixth inning when McKinney doubled down the left field line to score Huecker. McKinney and Huecker both went 2-for-3 to pace the team and McKinney’s double was the only extra base hit for the Shockers.

Game 2 vs. Nebraska

Nebraska held a 1-0 lead through the first three innings, but 17 runs in the final four innings propelled the Shockers to their fourth win in a row over the Huskers.

Caitlin Bingham (4-1, 3.25) pitched a complete game and only allowed four earned runs on eight hits and three strikeouts. This was the Shockers first complete game since McDonald faced A&M Corpus-Christi in the Texas Classic.

The scoring for the Shockers got started in the fourth inning when Lange hit a bunt that the Nebraska first baseman couldn’t contain on the throw and allowed Bailee to cross home. Wylie Glover smacked a triple later in the inning to bring Lange home and Glover crossed the plate when McKinney hit a single to right center.

The sixth inning saw back-to-back homers from Nickerson and Lange for their first long balls on the season and the seventh inning featured five bases loaded walks.

McKinney continued her great day with three hits that drove in two runners and Urban led the team with three RBIs on two hits. Glover went 2-for-2 with two walks and a triple and Nickerson went 3-for-4 and led the team in runs with four.