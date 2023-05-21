STILLWATER, Okla. (KSNW) – No. 21 Wichita State saw one of the best seasons in school history come to a close one game shy of the NCAA Stillwater Regional final. The Shockers dropped games to No. 6 Oklahoma State (6-0) and Nebraska (9-8) in nine innings.

Wichita State (44-12) came up two wins shy of the school mark for victories set in 2005 with 46. The Shockers made their third straight NCAA regional appearance and were ranked inside the Top 20 for the first time in program history.

Seniors Sydney McKinney, Zoe Jones and Lauren Mills played the final game of their collegiate careers. McKinney departs Wichita State as the greatest softball player to ever put on the Black & Yellow, and possibly one of the greatest hitters in NCAA history.