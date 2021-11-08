Shockers season tips off Tuesday, WSU has a “big” shooting solution

Shockers

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Shockers season starts Tuesday night against Jacksonville State. Wichita State’s head coach Isaac Brown wants his team to shoot better this season, and he might have a big man to contribute.

6-foot-11 freshman Kenny Pohto has developed as a three point shooting big man during the Shockers preseason. He won the three point contest during a fan event last month and continues to turn heads with his teammates with his sharp shooting.

“I don’t think people knew he could shoot it that well, but yeah he’s a snipper man,” said Morris Udeze, a junior forward for WSU. “Leave him open it’s going in for sure. He’s a great player.”

Pohto is from Sweden, and played some of his prep career at Sunrise Christian Academy in Wichita. He developed a shooting ability when he was younger, and developed it as he grew in stature and in his game.

“Not always, I used to be more of an inside guy,” said Pohto. “Maybe a few years ago I started stepping outside a little bit. I guess after that it went pretty good so I kept going.”

The Shockers open their season against Jacksonville State Tuesday night at Koch Arena. The game has a 7:02 p.m. scheduled tip off.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories