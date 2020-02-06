Shockers Set School Record in Road Win at Temple

PHILADELPHIA (WSU Athletics) – Five Shockers finished in double figures, led by Maya Brewer’s career-high 19 in an 85-75 road win at Temple Wednesday night in McGonigle Hall.

Wichita State (13-10, 5-5) logged its first regular season sweep of Temple behind a new school record 15 three-pointers. Wichita State also set season highs in three-point attempts (27) and three-point percentage (55.6 percent).

Brewer scored 13 of her team and career-high 19 points in the second quarter to lead a high-flying offensive attack. Ashley Reid knocked down a career-high five three-pointers on the way to 15 points to go with a career-best six assists. DJ McCarty registered her first game in double figures since November 30 vs. Oklahoma with 14.

Seraphine Bastin nearly had a triple-double with 13 points, eight rebounds and eight assists. Asia Henderson tallied eight of her 10 points in the third quarter to help the Shockers build their double-digit lead.

The Shockers finished the game shooting 50.8 percent from the field on a season-high 21 assists. The Owls outrebounded Wichita State by seven and shot 42.6 percent, but 20 turnovers and a 7-for-21 mark from long range doomed the home team.

Temple got off to a slow shooting start, missing nine of its first 13 shots, but led 11-10 at the midway point of the opening frame behind five offensive rebounds and three Shocker turnovers.

The Owls would then outscore the Shockers 12-5 over the final 5:00 to take a 23-15 lead into quarter No. 2. Temple made five of its final seven shots and was plus-seven on the glass to give the home team an eight-point lead.

A 10-1 start to the second quarter for Wichita State put the Shockers back in front 25-24. Brewer had eight of the 10 points during the run, forcing a Temple timeout just 2:31 into the period.

Brewer continued her scoring spree with a 15-footer and a trey from the left wing to give Wichita State a 32-28 lead at the 4:08 mark. The lead would grow to as many as nine after a corner three from McCarty with 22 seconds left in the half. The Owls would make a pair of free throws, making it a 39-32 lead at the break.

The Shockers outscored Temple 24-9 in the second frame and shot just under 50 percent from the field, while also forcing 13 turnovers. Brewer led all players with 13 points – all in the second quarter. Bastin and McCarty both finished with eight apiece.

Temple came out with a three-pointer to open the second half only to see Reid come right back with one of her own and then two straight scores from Bastin gave Wichita State its largest lead, 46-35, forcing a Temple timeout just 2:19 into the quarter.

After the timeout Wichita State added to its lead (56-41) behind three-pointers from Reid and Shyia Smith. Both teams would trade scores over the final three minutes before a last second Temple three-pointer cut the lead to 10 after three quarters.

Reid’s fourth three-pointer of the game answered a Temple trey to begin the fourth quarter to keep the lead in double digits. With 7:01 remaining, the Owls finally got the deficit back to single digits forcing a Keitha Adams timeout.

Just when it looked like the Owls were prepared to make a comeback, Wichita State had other plans. Back-to-back three-pointers from Brewer and another from Reid pushed the lead back to 16, 84-68.

Up Next

Wichita State has a week off until they take the court next, a home game against Memphis on Wednesday, Feb. 12 at 6:30 p.m. It will be the only regular season meeting between the two programs.