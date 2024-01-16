WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — To paraphrase Shakespeare, heavy is the head that wears the crown.

The American Athletic Conference released the softball Preseason Coaches Poll, and the Wichita State University Shockers are on top.

WSU received eight total first-place votes, seven more than Charlotte, which finished in second place.

The Shockers return six starters from last season, including three-time First Team All-Conference selection Addison Barnard, the reigning AAC Defensive Player of the Year in Sami Hood and the AAC Rookie of the Year Alex Aguilar.

What will be interesting to see is how the Shockers work without the bat of Sydney McKinney, who finished her collegiate career in 2023 with most of the records at Wichita State.

The Shockers open their season at the Bearkat Classic in Huntsville, Texas, on Feb. 9. Wichita State will play five games over three days against Stephen F. Austin, Sam Houston and UNLV.