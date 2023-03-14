WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The hits started in the first inning and did not stop for the Wichita State University (WSU) Shockers softball team, as they handed No. 9 Arkansas a 10-2 defeat on Tuesday night.

Shockers pitcher Lauren Howell, who transferred to Wichita State from Arkansas in the offseason, pitched six innings against her former team, allowing just five hits and two runs while striking out four.

The Razorbacks got the scoring started with an RBI double in the top of the first, and the Shockers responded with an eight-run frame in the bottom of the first.

Things stayed scoreless after that until the sixth inning when Arkansas scored one run on a single to right field, but the Shockers responded in the bottom of the sixth with two of their own.

The win moves the Shockers’ record to 19-5 on the season. They will take the field next on Saturday with a game against Northern Colorado. First pitch is set for 3:30 p.m. inside Wilkins Stadium.