Shockers softball clinches No. 1 seed for AAC tournament

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita State softball claimed its first-ever American Athletic Conference regular season title over the weekend with USF dropping three of four game at UCF. The championship locked in the Shockers as the No. 1 seed in next week’s American Athletic Conference Championship in Tulsa, Okla., May 13-15.

Wichita State (37-11-1, 18-5-1) receives a first round bye as the top seed and will face the winner of No. 4 Tulsa and No. 5 Houston on Friday, May 14 in the semifinals at 3 p.m. on ESPN+. Wichita State was 3-1 vs. Tulsa and 4-0 vs. Houston during the 2021 regular season.

The Shockers’ 18 conference wins are the most by a school in American Athletic Conference history. Wichita State has played just two games, going 1-1, at the American Athletic Conference Championship since joining the league in 2018. Wichita State’s run in 2019 was cut short due to weather, canceling the tournament after just one day of play. Then in 2020, the entire season was called off prior to conference play due to COVID-19.

This is only the program’s third conference title in school history, joining the 2014 and 2016 squads that won the Missouri Valley Conference.

Thursday, May 13 – First Round

No. 3 UCF vs. No. 6 East Carolina – 11 a.m. (CT) | ESPN+

No. 2 USF vs. No. 7 Memphis – 2 p.m. (CT) | ESPN+

No. 4 Tulsa vs. No. 5 Houston – 5 p.m. (CT) | ESPN+

Friday, May 14 – Semifinals

Winner of Game 1 vs. No. 1 Wichita State – 3 p.m. (CT) | ESPN+

Winner of Game 2 vs. Winner of Game 3 – 6 p.m. (CT) | ESPN+

Saturday, May 15 – Championship Game

Winner of Game 4 vs. Winner of Game 5 – 1 p.m. (CT) | ESPN2