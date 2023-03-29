WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — No. 23 Wichita State University (WSU) softball hosted the Omaha Mavericks Tuesday afternoon at Wilkins. The Shockers led through the game to come out with a 6-1 win.

Sydney McKinney led WSU with three scored runs, followed by Lauren Lucas with two. Zoe Jones hit a home run in her third straight game and 11th of the season.

The Shockers held off the Mavericks from scoring during the first four innings. Jaelle Johnson recorded Omaha’s only run in the top of the fifth on a two-out RBI single.

Pitcher Lauren Howell won her 13th game of the season, leading the AAC 13-2.

Wichita State will be back at Wilkins Stadium on March 31-April 2, hosting South Florida in a conference series.