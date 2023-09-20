WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A gift of $1.5 million from John and Gail Wadsworth will build a new team operations facility at Wilkins Stadium, the home of Shocker softball.

Wichita State University announced the gift in a news release on Wednesday.

“Gail and I feel so fortunate to be able to support the Shocker Softball program at Wichita State and elevate their facilities to match the caliber of the program,” said John Wadsworth in a news release. “Student athletes work incredibly hard to succeed in all aspects of their collegiate experience, and supporting projects that will benefit their development is something we encourage everyone to consider.”

The Wadsworth Softball Team Operations Facility will provide 12,000 square feet “dedicated to the efficient and effective day-to-day development of Shocker Softball student-athletes.” It will have new student and coach locker rooms, staff locker rooms, offices, a training room, nutrition support and other spaces for player development.

The gift comes as Wilkins Stadium is already planning a makeover that will cost a total of $19.85 million.

For more information on the renovations, you can visit the WSU website by clicking here.