Shockers, Sooners add three-game series in Round Rock, Texas

ROUND ROCK, Texas (WSU Athletics) – The Wichita State University baseball team is scheduled to face the University of Oklahoma Sooners in a three-game series Feb. 20-21 at Dell Diamond in Round Rock, Texas, it was announced Monday, Feb. 15.

The Shockers and Sooners added the series after both of their season-opening series were canceled due to weather. WSU was scheduled to face Northern Colorado at Eck Stadium in Wichita while OU was slated to take on Southern in Norman, Okla.

Dell Diamond is the home of the Round Rock Express, the new Triple-A minor league affiliate of the Texas Rangers.

The Shockers and Sooners are slated to open the series with a noon doubleheader Saturday, Feb. 20, prior to wrapping up the series with a single game Sunday, Feb. 21, at 1 p.m. Game one of the twin bill is scheduled for seven innings, with the second game and Sunday’s series finale slated for nine innings.

Tickets are on sale now at RRExpress.com.

WSU and OU have met 30 times on the diamond dating back to 1970, but have only faced each other at a neutral location one other time in the all-time series – the 1992 College World Series in Omaha, Neb.

Saturday and Sunday’s contests in the Lone Star State will mark the Shockers’ inaugural showdown with the Sooners under second season head coach Eric Wedge .

Wichita State and Oklahoma were slated to face each other in Norman, Okla., and at Eck Stadium in 2020, but the games were never played after the season was suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

