Shockers, Sooners series in Round Rock, Texas, canceled

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KSNW) – Due to weather and related facility issues at Dell Diamond in Round Rock, Texas, Wichita State baseball’s scheduled three-game series against the University of Oklahoma has been canceled.
 
The two teams were originally slated to play a doubleheader Saturday, Feb. 20, and a single game Sunday, Feb. 21.
 
Wichita State is currently looking into alternative scheduling options.
 
Individuals who purchased tickets for the series in Round Rock are asked to email tickets@rrexpress.com for refund questions.
 
The Shockers are currently slated to host SIU Edwardsville at Eck Stadium, Home of Tyler Field, Feb. 26-28.

