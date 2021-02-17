Shockers, Sooners series in Round Rock, Texas, canceled

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KSNW) – Due to weather and related facility issues at Dell Diamond in Round Rock, Texas, Wichita State baseball’s scheduled three-game series against the University of Oklahoma has been canceled.
The two teams were originally slated to play a doubleheader Saturday, Feb. 20, and a single game Sunday, Feb. 21.
Wichita State is currently looking into alternative scheduling options.
Individuals who purchased tickets for the series in Round Rock are asked to email tickets@rrexpress.com for refund questions.
The Shockers are currently slated to host SIU Edwardsville at Eck Stadium, Home of Tyler Field, Feb. 26-28.
